Thunder claps and torrential rains rolled over the Wasatch Front as the Friday morning commute began, triggering a slew of slideoffs and crashes as water pooled on the regions roadways.
By 7 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol troopers had scrambled to 16 collisions on state roads and interstate freeways. Six more accidents were reported in the Salt Lake Valley‘s municipal jurisdictions by public safety dispatchers. No serious injuries were reported in any of the incidents.
The National Weather Service estimated anywhere from a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain — possibly more in isolated locations — fell during the storm’s first two hours. Fresh snow was reported at appropriately named Snowbird Resort.
Storm clouds were clearing by mid-morning, on their way to an eastern exit in the afternoon.
It was a wet, wild prologue to the clear, sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-60s expected for Saturday in the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys — a degree or two warmer than forecast Friday. Sunday’s highs, under partly cloudy horizons, will be in the mid-70s.
Southern Utahns got a pass from the rainy weather as the week came to an end. Mostly clear, sunny conditions were forecast Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the low- to mid-80s — a few degrees warmer than Friday’s readings.
Allergy suffers get a break this weekend. The Utah Division of Air Quality gave uniform "green,” or healthy grades statewide.
The Intermountain Allergy & Asthma website had good, and not so good news: ragweed and mold came in as “high” Friday, while sagebrush and chenopods were measured “medium.”