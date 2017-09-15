A pickup truck lost control and slammed into a Utah Highway Patrol car parked on the side of Interstate 215 early Friday, leaving the trooper and a passenger of the truck with minor injuries.
Just after 6 a.m., Trooper Dale Talbot was investigating a single-car crash on I-215 heading north where it passes over 700 North, UHP reported. He was parked in the left emergency lane with his emergency lights on.
That is when a red pickup truck traveling north lost control, spun out and slammed into the rear of Talbot’s patrol car while he was seated inside, authorities said. Talbot was wearing a seatbelt.
The trooper suffered minor injuries, as did someone in the truck, who was transported to a hospital. Both vehicles were seriously damaged.
In March, a UHP trooper was seriously injured when a drowsy driver slammed into his patrol car — also parked in the emergency lane — on Interstate 15 near Lindon. In that case, the trooper was standing outside the patrol car, which collided with him and sent him flying.