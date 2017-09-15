A man was in very critical condition after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Logan.
Logan police Capt. Tyson Budge said the unidentified injured man, who was airlifted by medical helicopter to the hospital, was driving northbound on 10th West when another car pulled in front of him at 2nd South about 6:50 a.m.
The driver of the second car was uninjured, despite his vehicle having flipped as a result of the collision.
Police were just beginning their investigation, but Budge confirmed that the second driver had consented to a blood draw to check whether alcohol was a factor.