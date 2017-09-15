The former commander of the Iron County jail has admitted to stealing gasoline for his personal use with a county issued credit card.
Galen Bret Allred, 47, pleaded guilty in 5th District Court to one count of third-degree felony misuse of public money.
Three similar counts were dismissed earlier this month as part of a plea deal.
Allred’s guilty plea will be held in abeyance and the case will be dismissed in a year so long as he pays a court fee of $800 and reimburses Iron County.
Court records do not indicate how much money Allred owes the county for the gasoline. Neither Millard County Attorney Patrick Finlinson, who prosecuted the case, nor Allred’s defense attorney, returned calls seeking that information.
Allred, who resigned shortly after an investigation began in 2015, stole gasoline on four occassions between March 2015 and June 2016, according to charging documents.