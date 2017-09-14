1 of 17 View Caption

(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Theron Miller of the Wasatch Front Water Quality Council shows the difference... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Theron Miller of the Wasatch Front Water Quality Council shows the difference... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the Legislative Water Development Commission take a tour of Utah L... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the Legislative Water Development Commission take a tour of Utah L... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Mike Noel, R-Kanab, left, listens as Neal Winterton, right, of the Wasat... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the Legislative Water Development Commission take a tour of Utah L... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Mike Noel, R-Kanab, left, listens as Neal Winterton, right, of the Wasat... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the Legislative Water Development Commission take a tour of Utah L... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Mike Noel, R-Kanab, left, speaks with Theron Miller of the Wasatch Front... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Chris Tschirki of the Wasatch Front Water Quality Council checks the shallow ... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Marshall Baillie, center, with the division of water quality attends one of t... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the Legislative Water Development Commission take a tour of Utah L... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Marshall Baillie, center, with the division of water quality attends one of t... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Marshall Baillie, left, and Ben Brown with the division of water quality atte... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Mike Noel, R-Kanab, left, speaks with Theron Miller of the Wasatch Front... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the Legislative Water Development Commission take a tour of Utah L... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the Legislative Water Development Commission take a tour of Utah L...