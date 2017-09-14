Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman near the Salt Lake County Fairgrounds, sending her to the hospital.
Salt Lake City police detectives say the suspect — a Latina female in her mid-20s, about 5-foot-4, 135 pounds, with long black hair and wearing a black tank top and dark pants — was driving the blue Dodge Caravan that struck the woman about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday at 1100 W. Temple Street.
Police report the victim was crossing North Temple to enter the Fairgrounds when she was hit by the westbound van. About block further west the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled north along the Jordan River on foot.
However, her male passenger was apprehended and taken into custody for questioning.
The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, SLCPD stated.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000, or anonymously text 274637 using the keyword “TIPSLCPD.”