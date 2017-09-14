(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) German artists Wolfgang Aichner and Thomas Huber on the first day of their art projec... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) German artists Thomas Huber and Wolfgang Aichner on the first day of their art projec... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) German artists Thomas Huber and Wolfgang Aichner on the first day of their art projec... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) German artists Thomas Huber (pictured) and Wolfgang Aichner on the first day of their... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) German artists Wolfgang Aichner and Thomas Huber on the first day of their art projec... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) German artists Wolfgang Aichner and Thomas Huber on the first day of their art projec... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) German artists Wolfgang Aichner (pictured) and Thomas Huber on the first day of their... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) German artists Thomas Huber and Wolfgang Aichner on the first day of their art projec... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) German artists Wolfgang Aichner and Thomas Huber on the first day of their art projec... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) German artists Thomas Huber and Wolfgang Aichner on the first day of their art projec... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) German artists Thomas Huber (pictured) and Wolfgang Aichner on the first day of their... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) German artists Thomas Huber (pictured) and Wolfgang Aichner on the first day of their... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) German artists Thomas Huber (pictured) and Wolfgang Aichner on the first day of their... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) German artists Thomas Huber (pictured) and Wolfgang Aichner on the first day of their... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) German artists Wolfgang Aichner and Thomas Huber on the first day of their art projec...
(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) German artists Wolfgang Aichner and Thomas Huber on the first day of their art project, Linear, about ten miles northwest of Vernal Wednesday September 13, 2017. The duo are launching a four-week long performance art project in which they are filming themselves dragging an oversized giant silver pen through a 250-mile rectangular through the deserts of Utah, Wyoming and Colorado. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) German artists Thomas Huber and Wolfgang Aichner on the first day of their art project, Linear, about ten miles northwest of Vernal Wednesday September 13, 2017. The duo are launching a four-week long performance art project in which they are filming themselves dragging an oversized giant silver pen through a 250-mile rectangular through the deserts of Utah, Wyoming and Colorado. 