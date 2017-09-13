An overnight vigil by Unified Police SWAT officers at a Midvale home where a suspected armed fugitive was believed to have barricaded himself came to an end Wednesday morning -- with no one in custody.
UPD Lt. Brian Lohrke said the standoff began about 11:30 p.m. at 600 W. 7539 South. SWAT and Metro Gang Unit officers spent the next seven hours trying to contact 38-year-old David Hendricks, who is wanted on a warrant issued by Adult Probation and Parole officials.
Preceded by flash bang grenades, and after prolonged efforts to reach Hendricks, SWAT forced entry about 6:30 a.m. Officers cleared the home and by 7:30 a.m. concluded Hendricks was no longer inside.
Details on what led police to the location were not immediately available. The search for Hendricks continues.
Court records show Hendricks has a long criminal history that includes past convictions on assault, theft, fraud, forgery and possession of a firearm by a restricted person