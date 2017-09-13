Information developed by detectives working the crime and drugs crackdown in downtown Salt Lake’s Rio Grande homeless district led to two arrests and seizure of drugs at an Ogden home.
Keith Squires, commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety, said a multi-agency raid -- including DPS agents, state probation and parole officers, the Weber-Morgan Narcotics Task Force -- was conducted about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the residence.
Officers had obtained a search warrant "based on narcotic and other criminal behavior directly resulting from intelligence gathered through Operation Rio Grande,” Squires stated. “Intelligence gave officers evidence that narcotics were being possessed and distributed from the home.”
Officers arrested a man and his wife, recovered two firearms and seized more than $53,000 in cash, along with a half-pound of heroin, 12 grams of methamphetamine, 1 gram of cocaine and assorted drug paraphernalia.
“Through diligent police work by DPS officers and our partnering agencies, we are disrupting drug dealers and their operations,” Squires said.
The couple were booked into the Weber County jail on suspicion of possession of dangerous weapons, drug distribution and other charges, including child endangerment.