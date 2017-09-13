Police Wednesday were hunting for three masked, gun-toting men who held up a Little Caesar’s Pizza shop in southeastern Salt Lake City.
Salt Lake City police detectives say the suspects burst into the restaurant at 3292 S. Richmond Street (about 1300 East) at 9:52 p.m. Tuesday.
The trio pointed handguns at a clerk as they emptied the cash register till and then fled outside, where they jumped into a white four-door sedan and sped away.
No shots were fired and no one was hurt.
The first suspect was wearing a clown mask, long sleeve shirt, gloves, and was about 5 feet tall. The second suspect wore a ski mask, long sleeve shirt, gloves, and was about 5-foot-8, and the third suspect, also wearing a ski mask, long sleeve shirt, and gloves, was of unknown height.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000, or anonymously text 274637 using the keyword “TIPSLCPD.”