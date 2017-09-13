Followup on an alleged road rage incident led police to the arrest of an illegally armed ex-con late Tuesday in downtown Salt Lake City.
Salt Lake City police detectives say 41-year-old Hugo Orosco, on probation from federal prison, was located near South Temple and Main Street at 6:40 p.m. He had been identified as a suspect in an earlier incident where he purportedly brandished a handgun during a dispute with another driver.
Once taken into custody, police located both a loaded pistol and an undisclosed amount of drugs, according to SLCPD.
Orosco was booked into the Salt Lake County jail, where he remained Wednesday in lieu of $15,000 bail on suspicion of second-degree felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person.
He also faced misdemeanor charges ranging from threatening with a weapon during a fight, possession of a controlled substance and providing false information to police.
Orosco, who has gone by numerous aliases, allegedly provided bogus identification to officers when first approached.