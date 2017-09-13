One person is dead after a semi-truck hauling milk overturned in Logan Canyon on Wednesday afternoon.
U.S. Highway 89 was closed in the area near Tony Grove for about an hour after the crash, which happened about 2 p.m. at mile marker 478, according to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Royce. Officials then opened up one lane and alternated which direction of traffic to let through.
Information was limited, Royce said, because cell phone service is spotty in the canyon. Investigators at the scene told Royce it was a single-vehicle rollover.
No information was immediately available regarding the age, gender or identity of the person killed, Royce said.
The Salt Lake Tribune will update this story.