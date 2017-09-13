A 70-year-old Moab man drowned Wednesday during a family outing along the Colorado River.
James Laverne Gregoire went underneath the water about 10:30 a.m., according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. A diver found his body just before noon.
According to the sheriff’s office, Gregoire and family were at a beach about 7 miles northeast of Moab along State Route 128. What a news release described as a ”young family member wearing flotation devices” went too far into the water. Gregoire swam to retrieve him.
Then Gregoire yelled that he was having cramps and went under the water, the sheriff’s office said. The child made it to shore safely.