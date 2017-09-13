Bob Woodward, who broke and chronicled the news of the Watergate scandal in the 1970s, is coming to the University of Utah to give a Hinckley Institute of Politics lecture in November.
Woodward, along with colleague Carl Bernstein, uncovered the Watergate scandal for The Washington Post — a story that led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon in 1974.
The paper won the 1973 Pulitzer prize for the duo’s coverage, which was chronicled in the book and later film ”All the President’s Men.”
The lecture will focus on ”the American Presidency, pulling back the curtain on Washington and its leaders with stories that are sometimes surprising, at times shocking, and always fascinating,” according to a news release from the Hinckley Institute.
Woodward is now an associate editor at the Post and has written or co-written 18 books, according to his website.