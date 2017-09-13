(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) The scene of a plane crash at 1900 West and 4500 in Roy Tuesday, September 12, 2017. The pilot of a single-engine airplane survived a fiery crash on a street in Roy Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. Roy police Sgt. Matthew Gwynn said the pilot was transported to a hospital “out of precaution,” as was the driver of a car that the plane hit.