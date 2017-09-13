The day after a single-engine plane clipped a car and crashed on a street in Roy, erupting in flames and smoke, investigators from the Federal Aviation Agency and the National Transportation Safety Board continued a probe into how the crash occurred.
Both the pilot and the driver of the car that was clipped suffered only minor injuries, according to the preliminary report from the FAA.
“The pilot of a Beech A24 Sierra airplane made an emergency landing 1 mile southwest of the” Ogden-Hinckley airport, on 1900 West near 4500 South in Roy, wrote Allen Kenitzer, a spokesman for the FAA in a statement. “The aircraft had just departed Runway 21.”
The pilot did not issue any type of distress call before the Tuesday afternoon crash, said a spokesman from the tower at the Ogden-Hinckley airport on Wednesday. The only transmission he’d tried to make before going down was his call sign.
A post on social media from the Ogden Police Department said that an off-duty officer rendered aid to the pilot and escorted him to safety after the crash occurred. Police said the officer didn’t want to be identified.
Roy police Sgt. Matthew Gwynn said Wednesday that police had trouble contacting the pilot, a 63-year-old man, because his phone was destroyed in the fiery crash. A woman identified herself as the pilot’s daughter on Facebook did not respond to a message from The Tribune on Wednesday.
The aircraft had sat ”for years” on the tarmac at the nearby airport, according to airport manager Jon Greiner. The pilot had just purchased the plane and was flying it somewhere for a maintenance check, Greiner said
Gwynn identified the 42-year-old driver as a Roy woman. She also did not respond to a request for comment from The Tribune.
An NTSB representative confirmed the agency was investigating the crash but did not have an update on the case Wednesday.