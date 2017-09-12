The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Tuesday morning auto-pedestrian accident that occurred moments after a four-car crash on Interstate 15 in American Fork.
UHP Sgt. Todd Royce said initial reports indicate that the 8 a.m. fatality may have involved an occupant of one of the vehicles in the accident on northbound I-15, near mile post 276.
The victim is believed to have exited his or her car and then was struck by another vehicle.
Four northbound lanes of traffic were closed.
The Tribune will update this story when more information is available.