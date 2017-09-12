The pilot of a single-engine airplane survived a fiery crash on a street in Roy Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Roy police Sgt. Matthew Gwynn said the pilot was transported to a hospital “out of precaution,” as was the driver of a car that the plane hit.
The Roy City Police Department reported the crash occurred at 1900 West and 4500 South, west of Interstate 15, and several blocks northeast of Roy High School.
Initial reports indicated the crash occurred just before 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
BREAKING: we just witnessed a plane crash in Roy. Plane is fully engullfed, hit a car on 1900 West. @KUTV2News pic.twitter.com/jutotMpMTR— Jeremy Harris (@JeremyHarrisTV) September 12, 2017
The Utah Department of Transportation reported roads were closed surrounding the crash site.
At least two television reporters, including KUTV reporter Jeremy Harris, reported on Twitter they were near the scene when the plane went down, and that the plane was fully engulfed in flames.
Just after the plane crashed, Cami Hess told KUTV that she saw the plane leaving the runway. It was “teeter-tottering” and flying low, she said, and she knew it was going to crash.
“I can’t believe what I just saw,” she said. “… I’m in shock right now.”
Hess added that she lives in the area and is concerned that this is the second plane to crash near the Ogden-Hinkley airport in the last two months.
On July 26, two married couples from Weber County died when a small plane crashed on Interstate 15 near Riverdale Road, soon after taking off from the Ogden-Hinckley Airport.
