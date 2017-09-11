A 61-year-old woman died Sunday morning after colliding with another vehicle, South Jordan police said.
The victim was identified as Marian L. Harrison, of South Jordan, who died at the scene.
According to witnesses, Harrison was driving east on South Jordan Parkway about 10:30 a.m. when she ran a red light and hit a pickup truck going north on 1300 West, a South Jordan Police Department news release says. The release says the impact caused both vehicles to roll onto their sides and Harrison, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the SUV.
A washer and dryer were thrown from the bed of the pickup and struck two other vehicles stopped at the intersection, but no one else was injured, the release says.