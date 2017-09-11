“When will they get power?” he asked on the GoFundMe page. “The estimate we heard over and over was ‘months.’ When will they get water? Same. What are they doing for food? Dunno. Where will they get the funds to rebuild their blown out windows or replace the roof? How about the car that had a tree fall on top of it? And what will they do for a living? That island will shutdown without any tourists! It breaks my heart.”