1 of 12 View Caption

(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) A dog performs tricks at the Big Top Circus Spectacular, at the Utah State Fair, Sund... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bello Nock performs with the Circus Spectacular, at the Utah State Fair, Sunday, Sept... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) A juggler performs at the Big Top Circus Spectacular, at the Utah State Fair, Sunday... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Anna performs Big Top Circus Spectacular, at the Utah State Fair, Sunday, September ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bello Nock performs with the Circus Spectacular, at the Utah State Fair, Sunday, Sept... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tesla Thomas, 9 of American Fork, rested in side a giant plastic bubble, at the Utah ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Xpogo Stunt Team performs at the Utah State Fair, flying higher than10 Feet in t... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tesla Thomas, 9 of American Fork, rested in side a giant plastic bubble, at the Utah ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tesla Thomas, 9 of American Fork, rested in side a giant plastic bubble, at the Utah ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) A fair goer cools off in the mist of the Slush shack, at the Utah State Fair, Sunday,... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Xpogo Stunt Team performs at the Utah State Fair, flying higher than10 Feet in t... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Dog tricks at the Circus Spectacular, at the Utah State Fair, Sunday, September 10, ...