Immigration lawyers are offering free services to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals beneficiaries this week at the Mexican Consulate in Salt Lake City.
They will be available at the consulate, 660 S. 200 East, Suite 300, from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday, according to a news release. Their primary focus will be assisting Mexican DACA recipients to determine the feasibility of renewing the benefit and assessing possible access to “migratory adjustment or relief.”
Additionally, the Mexican Consulate plans to provide financial support to people who need to apply to renew DACA before Oct. 5 but “do not have the means to cover the corresponding fee.” Those interested must be referred by the lawyers to the Protection Department, the release says.
Other consulate programs will also be utilized to provide support to those in need, the release said, including a scholarship program for financial aid to students.
Mexico “deeply regrets” the decision by the Trump administration to end DACA, the release says, and will continue its dialogue with governmental entities to ”promote legislation that grants permanent immigration status to DACA beneficiaries ... with full respect for the American legal framework and in accordance with relevant diplomatic forms.”
The Mexican Consulate plans to “intensify consular protection actions for DACA beneficiaries” and asks that Utah‘s Mexican community continue to report to the consulate “by official means.”
Community members are also invited to “visit their consulate to obtain a migratory diagnosis and to know their options,” the release says.