A questionnaire given to students at Roy High School asks respondents about their sex histories, abortions and drug and alcohol use — and then provides a score and corresponding label ranging from “nerd” to “indecent.”
It’s enough to have at least one student’s mother wondering what is going on in the course her 16-year-old enrolled in called “Adult Roles and Financial Literacy.”
“I was in shock. I couldn’t believe something like this was handed out to students,” said Heather Danks Miller. “My daughter actually filled it out in class and was upset about the grading.”
The survey, from a 1981 Dear Abby column, is 30 questions long. Question 27 asks: “Have you (your girl) ever had an abortion?” Question 28 asks: “Have you (your girl) had more than one abortion?”
Slipping drugs into someone’s drink is worth fewer ”indecency” points than experimenting with a member of the same gender — which the questionnaire phrases as “Even though you are straight would you go kinky to see what its [sic] like.”
Being ”kissed against your will” also counts two points toward indecency.
“It’s just bizarre,” Danks Miller said. “I told my daughter not to turn it in.”
Other questions ask whether the respondents has ever smoked pot and whether they drink alcohol.
“I don’t think those questions should be put to anyone by a person a position of authority,” Danks Miller said. “Students should trust their teachers, but this puts them in a vulnerable position to get a grade.”
A statement from the Weber School District said officials were unaware of the questionnaire, though it is hosted on a district web portal, and are looking into the matter.
“While the course itself contains instruction in human sexuality to which parents consented, the survey that was distributed to students elicited information about sexually explicit activities and delinquent behavior, and parental consent was not obtained for this particular set of questions, as is required by state and federal law,” it said.
“This matter is being taken very seriously and the teacher has been placed on administrative leave while the situation is being investigated.”