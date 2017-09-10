Admiration belies her blunt demeanor, and there’s a certain method to Rex’s art — the items he’s gathered sorted and glued to a wooden base or canvas to form an eclectic collage. This one has a poker chip with a smiley face, the rusty lid of a tin can, an old Bic lighter and a Pez dispenser of Ariel, the red-headed Disney character, among other things. That one over there has a black comb, a metal Honda car logo, the lid of a Grizzly chewing tobacco container and an old smartphone.