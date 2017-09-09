Hours after a man was stabbed to death at a Magna gas station Friday morning, police said they have a suspect in custody who had previous disagreements with the victim.
Just before noon Friday, police were dispatched to a Shell gas station, 7210 W. 3500 South, where they found 29-year-old Eugene Rowland with multiple stab wounds, according to a news release from Unified Police Department.
Medical personnel took Rowland to Intermountain Medical Center, where he died, the release said.
Witnesses described a suspect and his vehicle to detectives, and later in the afternoon, police arrested Jose Francisco Hernandez, 44, at his home in West Valley City. After police interviewed him, Hernandez was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of murder.
Police are not looking for any other suspects in this case, according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are specifically looking for information about the motive, the release said. Police do not believe the stabbing was gang-related.
The suspect and victim knew each other, police said, and have had “various disagreements over the past few weeks,” which police believe may have led to the deadly encounter.