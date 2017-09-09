A 67-year-old man died Saturday morning when the pickup truck he was driving rolled off State Route 30 west of Logan, authorities said.

Earl Anderson of Fielding was driving the truck west on SR-30 near Benson when he swerved off the right side of the road, overcorrected and spun sideways, according to Utah Highway Patrol officials. The pickup then crossed over and left the westbound side of the highway, struck a fence and rolled.

Anderson was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected, UHP said. He died at the scene. 

Officials said it appeared excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash. 

