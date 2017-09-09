(Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) F-16s are positioned outside a hanger at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden Friday Septe... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Capt. Tyler McBride of the 388th fighter wing at Hill AFB answers questions as he s... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) F-16s are positioned outside a hanger at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden Friday Septe... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) General Ronald Fogleman, former Chief of Staff of the Air Force talks about his ex... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) The 388th and 419th fighter wings bid farewell to the F-16 Fighting Falcon during ... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) F-16s are positioned outside a hanger at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden Friday Septe... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) F-16s are positioned outside a hanger at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden Friday Septe... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) F-16s are positioned outside a hanger at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden Friday Septe... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) F-16s are positioned outside a hanger at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden Friday Septe... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) F-16s are positioned outside a hanger at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden Friday Septe... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) The 388th and 419th fighter wings bid farewell to the F-16 Fighting Falcon during ... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) F-16s are positioned outside a hanger at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden Friday Septe... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) A line of F-16 airplanes at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden Friday September 8, 2017. ... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) A line of F-16 airplanes at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden Friday September 8, 2017. ... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) F-16s are positioned outside a hanger at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden Friday Septe... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) F-16s are positioned outside a hanger at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden Friday Septe... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) F-16s are positioned outside a hanger at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden Friday Septe...
(Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) F-16s are positioned outside a hanger at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden Friday September 8, 2017 as the 388th and 419th fighter wings bid farewell to the F-16 Fighting Falcon during a ceremony at the base. The F-16 Fighting Falcon, also known as the Viper, has been synonymous with Hill AFB since it arrived in Northern Utah in 1979, but will be leaving the base by the end of September as it is replaced by the F-35A Lightning II. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Capt. Tyler McBride of the 388th fighter wing at Hill AFB answers questions as he stands in front of the F-35A Lightning II at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden Friday September 8, 2017. The 388th and 419th fighter wings bid farewell to the F-16 Fighting Falcon during a ceremony at the base.The F-16 Fighting Falcon, also known as the Viper, has been synonymous with Hill AFB since it arrived in Northern Utah in 1979, but will be leaving the base by the end of September. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) F-16s are positioned outside a hanger at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden Friday September 8, 2017 as the 388th and 419th fighter wings bid farewell to the F-16 Fighting Falcon during a ceremony at the base. The F-16 Fighting Falcon, also known as the Viper, has been synonymous with Hill AFB since it arrived in Northern Utah in 1979, but will be leaving the base by the end of September as it is replaced by the F-35A Lightning II. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) General Ronald Fogleman, former Chief of Staff of the Air Force talks about his experiences with the F-16 family as the 388th and 419th fighter wings bid farewell to the F-16 Fighting Falcon during a ceremony at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden Friday September 8, 2017. The F-16 Fighting Falcon, also known as the Viper, has been synonymous with Hill AFB since it arrived in Northern Utah in 1979, but will be leaving the base by the end of September as it is replaced by the F-35A Lightning II. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) The 388th and 419th fighter wings bid farewell to the F-16 Fighting Falcon during a ceremony at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden Friday September 8, 2017. The F-16 Fighting Falcon, also known as the Viper, has been synonymous with Hill AFB since it arrived in Northern Utah in 1979, but will be leaving the base by the end of September as it is replaced by the F-35A Lightning II. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) F-16s are positioned outside a hanger at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden Friday September 8, 2017 as the 388th and 419th fighter wings bid farewell to the F-16 Fighting Falcon during a ceremony at the base. The F-16 Fighting Falcon, also known as the Viper, has been synonymous with Hill AFB since it arrived in Northern Utah in 1979, but will be leaving the base by the end of September as it is replaced by the F-35A Lightning II. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) F-16s are positioned outside a hanger at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden Friday September 8, 2017 as the 388th and 419th fighter wings bid farewell to the F-16 Fighting Falcon during a ceremony at the base. The F-16 Fighting Falcon, also known as the Viper, has been synonymous with Hill AFB since it arrived in Northern Utah in 1979, but will be leaving the base by the end of September as it is replaced by the F-35A Lightning II. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) F-16s are positioned outside a hanger at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden Friday September 8, 2017 as the 388th and 419th fighter wings bid farewell to the F-16 Fighting Falcon during a ceremony at the base. The F-16 Fighting Falcon, also known as the Viper, has been synonymous with Hill AFB since it arrived in Northern Utah in 1979, but will be leaving the base by the end of September as it is replaced by the F-35A Lightning II. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) F-16s are positioned outside a hanger at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden Friday September 8, 2017 as the 388th and 419th fighter wings bid farewell to the F-16 Fighting Falcon during a ceremony at the base. The F-16 Fighting Falcon, also known as the Viper, has been synonymous with Hill AFB since it arrived in Northern Utah in 1979, but will be leaving the base by the end of September as it is replaced by the F-35A Lightning II. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) F-16s are positioned outside a hanger at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden Friday September 8, 2017 as the 388th and 419th fighter wings bid farewell to the F-16 Fighting Falcon during a ceremony at the base. The F-16 Fighting Falcon, also known as the Viper, has been synonymous with Hill AFB since it arrived in Northern Utah in 1979, but will be leaving the base by the end of September as it is replaced by the F-35A Lightning II. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) The 388th and 419th fighter wings bid farewell to the F-16 Fighting Falcon during a ceremony at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden Friday September 8, 2017. The F-16 Fighting Falcon, also known as the Viper, has been synonymous with Hill AFB since it arrived in Northern Utah in 1979, but will be leaving the base by the end of September as it is replaced by the F-35A Lightning II. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) F-16s are positioned outside a hanger at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden Friday September 8, 2017 as the 388th and 419th fighter wings bid farewell to the F-16 Fighting Falcon during a ceremony at the base. The F-16 Fighting Falcon, also known as the Viper, has been synonymous with Hill AFB since it arrived in Northern Utah in 1979, but will be leaving the base by the end of September as it is replaced by the F-35A Lightning II. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) A line of F-16 airplanes at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden Friday September 8, 2017. The 388th and 419th fighter wings bid farewell to the F-16 Fighting Falcon during a ceremony at the base.The F-16 Fighting Falcon, also known as the Viper, has been synonymous with Hill AFB since it arrived in Northern Utah in 1979, but will be leaving the base by the end of September as it is replaced by the F-35A Lightning II. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) A line of F-16 airplanes at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden Friday September 8, 2017. The 388th and 419th fighter wings bid farewell to the F-16 Fighting Falcon during a ceremony at the base.The F-16 Fighting Falcon, also known as the Viper, has been synonymous with Hill AFB since it arrived in Northern Utah in 1979, but will be leaving the base by the end of September as it is replaced by the F-35A Lightning II. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) F-16s are positioned outside a hanger at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden Friday September 8, 2017 as the 388th and 419th fighter wings bid farewell to the F-16 Fighting Falcon during a ceremony at the base. The F-16 Fighting Falcon, also known as the Viper, has been synonymous with Hill AFB since it arrived in Northern Utah in 1979, but will be leaving the base by the end of September as it is replaced by the F-35A Lightning II. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) F-16s are positioned outside a hanger at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden Friday September 8, 2017 as the 388th and 419th fighter wings bid farewell to the F-16 Fighting Falcon during a ceremony at the base. The F-16 Fighting Falcon, also known as the Viper, has been synonymous with Hill AFB since it arrived in Northern Utah in 1979, but will be leaving the base by the end of September as it is replaced by the F-35A Lightning II. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) F-16s are positioned outside a hanger at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden Friday September 8, 2017 as the 388th and 419th fighter wings bid farewell to the F-16 Fighting Falcon during a ceremony at the base. The F-16 Fighting Falcon, also known as the Viper, has been synonymous with Hill AFB since it arrived in Northern Utah in 1979, but will be leaving the base by the end of September as it is replaced by the F-35A Lightning II.