A head-on car crash in Millcreek that killed two people Saturday morning is expected to take about seven hours to clear, officials say.
The crash, which occurred about 6:30 a.m., closed southbound 700 East at 4200 South, according to the Unified Police Department.
Police said the a man and a woman — both of whom were the sole occupants and drivers of the vehicles — were killed in the crash. Police have not yet released the identities of the victims, pending notification to next of kin, said UPD Lt. Brian Lohrke.
Based on an initial assessment of the scene, it appears one of the vehicles may have drifted into oncoming traffic, Lohrke said, though that remains under investigation.
The Utah Department of Transportation estimate the road will reopen about 1 p.m., once police finish their on-site investigation.