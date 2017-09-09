The Ephraim police chief, who withstood an investigation by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office and a review of his behavior by the FBI — neither of which yielded criminal charges, is retiring at the end of the month.
Chief Ron Rasmussen informed the mayor and City Council on Friday of his intentions to give up his post Sept. 30, after serving in the position for 28 years.
In June, Rasmussen was placed on paid administrative leave for a few weeks after three officers in the five-man department accused him of misconduct. An investigation of the Sanpete County lawman, conducted by neighboring Utah County, found that Rasmussen was responsible for 237 of 272 incomplete reports in the department over 10 years. Under his leadership, the department also did not follow some policy protocols.
While investigators found that the chief was negligent, they determined that his negligence was not criminal. The FBI also reviewed allegations against Rasmussen and declined to file criminal charges.
The three officers who originally brought the allegations to the city’s attention submitted a resignation letter, saying they had “lost all confidence” in their chief and would resign the “moment” Rasmussen was reinstated.
Since the resignations, Rasmussen and the city have said they’re focused on moving forward and building the department. Rasmussen since has hired four “highly qualified” officers, a city news release said, replacing the three who resigned and adding a fourth, whom the city had budgeted to add to the force before the saga arose.
The chief also hired a new administrative assistant, leaving the department fully staffed, according to the release. (The former administrative assistant left to enroll in an academic program, said City Manager Brant Hanson.)
Rasmussen has completed about 180 of the 237 reports, Hanson said Friday, and plans to make the reports a priority in his last few weeks of service, especially those that haven’t surpassed a statute of limitations and could be prosecuted. The remaining cases are to be reassigned.
The news release adds that Rasmussen has begun to implement “key” protocols to improve the force‘s “overall efficiency.” For example, Hanson said, there are now two officers assigned to store evidence, instead of one, further ensuring that the evidence is not tampered with.
The city likely will post the job vacancy Monday and will review applicants in a month, Hanson said. Sgt. Len Gasser will serve as interim chief after Rasmussen leaves.
Once a new chief is hired, Hanson said, the department will work with city administrators to update policies that meet the city’s needs.
The city “greatly” appreciates Rasmussen‘s service, the release said. “His generosity and compassion will be missed by the mayor, city council, city staff and Ephraim city residents. ... We wish him and his family the best.”
Rasmussen’s goal was to “establish the department and then consider retirement,” Hanson said, adding that the chief had been cleared in both investigations.
“He‘s leaving on his terms, and that’s what he wanted to do.”