Utah’s Indigent Defense Commission will help foot the bill for additional public defenders needed for those arrested in Operation Rio Grande, the Commission announced Friday.
Salt Lake County was awarded more than $368,000 to hire two new public defenders to represent those who have been charged with crimes as part of local and state officials’ efforts to reduce lawlessness around Salt Lake City’s downtown homeless shelter. The money will be reimbursed to the county quarterly over the next two years.
The Indigent Defense Commission (IDC) voted Wednesday to award the grant to the county. It is the second request for funds the Commission has approved since it was formed during the 2016 legislative session to oversee public defense services in the state and dole out $1.5 million in state grants to help counties cover costs.
Since Operation Rio Grande began last month, law enforcement have made more than 1,000 arrests. The Salt Lake Legal Defender Association (LDA), which contracts with Salt Lake County to provide public defenders to those accused of crimes, estimates it will experience “significantly increased caseloads” as a result, according to a Friday IDC news release.
“An increase of this magnitude would require LDA attorneys to handle well more that the nationally recommended number of cases for public defenders,” the news release reads. “… IDC grant funds will help mitigate some of this increased workload by providing the two additional attorneys to absorb cases and allow all attorneys to give their cases the time and attention necessary to provide a constitutionally effective defense in each case.”
Anyone who is charged with a crime that includes the possibility of jail time — in Utah, that’s anything above an infraction — is entitled to an attorney, even if they can’t afford one.
Utah is one of two states in the nation that delegates that responsibility to individual counties and cities. There had previously been no state oversight on how indigent Utahns were being represented in court until the commission was formed in 2016 after four years of study by a state task force.
This story will be updated.