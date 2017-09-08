The LDS Church expressed its sorrow and support for victims of a massive 8.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Mexico’s southern Pacific coast early Friday morning.

Eric Hawkins, speaking for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said the quake was all the more shocking, coming so closely in the wake of the deadly Hurricane Harvey-related catastrophe in Texas, and just days ahead of expectations of massive damage from Hurricane Irma expected to hammer Florida this weekend.

“With the rest of the world, we are deeply concerned about the many natural disasters that have occurred around the globe in recent weeks,” Hawkins stated. “Last night’s earthquake in Mexico affected thousands of people, and we pray for their safety and well-being.”

As of Friday morning, Mexican authorities had confirmed 32 quake-related fatalities, but the death toll was expected to climb as rescuers sort through the rubble of collapsed buildings throughout the nation’s Chiapas state.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said the initial quake, which had an epicenter 102 miles west of Tapachula, near the border with Guatemala, was the strongest temblor to hit his country in a century.

At 8.2, it was stronger than the 8.1-magnitude quake that struck Mexico City in 1985, killing thousands and devastating large sections of the capital.

The LDS Church has two missions directly affected by the quake: the Mexico Tuxtla Gutierrez and Mexico Oaxaca missions. All missionaries in those areas are safe and accounted for, Hawkins said.

Noting the quake was felt far beyond Tapachula, Hawkins said the Utah-based LDS Church was still checking on other, more distant missions and members.

”The condition of other church facilities and the earthquake’s impact to other members are unknown at this time,” Hawkins said. “We will provide additional information as it becomes available.”

