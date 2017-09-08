Debris from a collapsed wall sits in Oaxaca, Mexico, after an earthquake early Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. A massive 8-magnitude e... Debris from a collapsed wall sits in Oaxaca, Mexico, after an earthquake early Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. A massive 8-magnitude e... People who evacuated from bars stand in the street in La Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, after an earthquake shook building... A general view of Mexico City after an earthquake, in the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. A massive 8.1-magnitu... Guest of an hotel stand and sit at the lobby after an earthquake shook buildings forcefully and knocked out power in the area... People who evacuated from bars check their phones in the street in La Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, after an earthquake s... People who evacuated from bars during an earthquake stand in the street in La Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, sections of w... People who evacuated from bars check their phones in the street in La Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, after an earthquake s...
Debris from a collapsed wall sits in Oaxaca, Mexico, after an earthquake early Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. A massive 8-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico late Thursday night, causing buildings to sway violently and people to flee into the street in panic as far away as the capital city.(AP Photo/Luis Alberto Cruz) Debris from a collapsed wall sits in Oaxaca, Mexico, after an earthquake early Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. A massive 8-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico late Thursday night, causing buildings to sway violently and people to flee into the street in panic as far away as the capital city.(AP Photo/Luis Alberto Cruz) People who evacuated from bars stand in the street in La Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, after an earthquake shook buildings forcefully and knocked out power in the area, just after midnight on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. A massive 8-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico late Thursday night, causing buildings to sway violently and people to flee into the street in panic as far away as the capital city.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) A general view of Mexico City after an earthquake, in the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. A massive 8.1-magnitude earthquake hit off Mexico's southern coast, toppling houses in Chiapas state, causing at least three deaths and setting off a tsunami warning, officials said Friday.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Guest of an hotel stand and sit at the lobby after an earthquake shook buildings forcefully and knocked out power in the area, just after midnight in Veracruz, Mexico, Friday Sept. 8, 2017. A massive 8-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico late Thursday night, causing buildings to sway violently and people to flee into the street in panic as far away as the capital city and Veracruz state.(AP Photo/Felix Marquez) People who evacuated from bars check their phones in the street in La Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, after an earthquake shook buildings forcefully and knocked out power in the area, just before midnight on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. A massive earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico late Thursday night, causing buildings to sway violently and people to flee into o the streets in panic as far away as the capital city. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) People who evacuated from bars during an earthquake stand in the street in La Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, sections of which lost power, just before midnight on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. A massive earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico late Thursday night, causing buildings to sway violently and people to flee into o the streets in panic as far away as the capital city. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) People who evacuated from bars check their phones in the street in La Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, after an earthquake shook buildings forcefully and knocked out power in the area, just before midnight on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. A massive earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico late Thursday night, causing buildings to sway violently and people to flee into o the streets in panic as far away as the capital city. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)