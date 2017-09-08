1 of 20 View Caption

(Courtesy of Rowland Hall) St. Mark's Grammar School in Salt Lake City, in the decades shortly after its 1867 opening. (Courtesy of Rowland Hall) Celebrations at St. Mark's Grammar School in Salt Lake City for Utah's statehood, in 1897. (Courtesy of Rowland Hall) Rowland Hall in Salt Lake City is thought to have held its first Maypole celebration in the 1890s,... (Courtesy of Rowland Hall) Students, circa 1910. (Courtesy of Rowland Hall) Elementary school students, circa 1923. (Courtesy of Rowland Hall) A school production of Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream," circa 1924. (Courtesy of Rowland Hall) A 1930s-era shot in the chapel, with Episcopal Bishop A. W. Moulton (far right). (Courtesy of Rowland Hall) A picture of students on campus, circa 1943. (Courtesy of Rowland Hall) The 1951 Christmas dance. (Courtesy of Rowland Hall) The fence between St. Mark's Grammar School and Rowland Hall, circa 1960s. (Courtesy of Rowland Hall) Earth Day, on campus, 1979. (Courtesy of Rowland Hall) Color Day, 1981. (Courtesy of Rowland Hall) A visit from the school mascot, 1995. (Courtesy of Rowland Hall) The school concert, 1998. (Courtesy of Rowland Hall) The 1999 Christmas program. (Courtesy of Rowland Hall) The library, 2006. (Courtesy of Rowland Hall) Apple-related activities in the elementary grades, 2011. (Courtesy of Rowland Hall) Color Day, 2011. (Courtesy of Rowland Hall) Water testing at the Jordan River, 2014. (Courtesy of Rowland Hall) Middle school recess, 2014.