Crews hoped by nightfall Thursday to have Weber Canyon’s 619-acre Uintah Fire completely hemmed in, allowing residents of about 100 still-evacuated homes to finally return.
The specific cause of the fire, other than “human caused,” was still under investigation, Fire Information Officer Kim Osborn stated.
The fire erupted in parched grass, brush and shrubs in the foothills at the mouth of Weber Canyon early Tuesday morning, destroying five homes and a garage. At the height of the blaze, about 1,000 residents of the Uintah Highlands area were evacuated.
By Thursday morning, the blaze was 70 percent contained. About 170 firefighters, assisted by water- and fire-retardant bearing helicopters, worked to douse hot spots and close containment lines.
Winds, which had gusted to 40 mph earlier in the week along the fire lines, quieted down considerably on Thursday. Osborn characterized the blaze's activity as "smouldering around the ground with occasional flareups."
No additional homes were under threat on Thursday, with natural gas, electrical and utility personnel reportedly working to clear the last of the evacuated residences for re-occupation.
Uintah City Fire Chief Bill Pope said hand crews were mopping up the last of “a couple hot spots” in the area of still-evacuated homes — southeast of Woodland Drive.
“We‘re optimistic we can lift the last of the evacuations by early this evening,” Pope said at mid-day Thursday. “There is no active fire right now, we‘re just mopping up hot spots left in the ’black’ [already burned areas].”