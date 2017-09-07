(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Uintah resident Sally Wright is shocked to see just how close the fire touched her property, as she stands in her family's back yard with a handful of her children's stuffed animals she picked up in the yard. Firefighters, having held flames at bay overnight, on Wednesday resumed their attack on the 619-acre Uintah Fire, which investigators now believe the blaze was human-caused. The wind-driven fire, which began early Tuesday morning in tinder-dry brush and grass at the mouth of Weber Canyon, forced evacuations of nearly 1,000 residents as it burned five homes and a garage. No injuries were reported.