Several students suffered minor injuries Wednesday when their school bus crashed into an SUV pulling a camping trailer in Juab County, authorities said.
The 3:15 p.m. collision occurred on State Route 28 between Nephi and Levan, shutting down the highway for several hours Wednesday. The trailer swayed, pulling the SUV out of the northbound lane, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Meanwhile, the southbound school bus was struck by the side of the trailer as it passed, causing damaging both vehicles.
UHP said all students were evaluated and treated on the scene, with three being transported to Central Valley Medical Center with minor injuries. The remaining students were transported home on a different bus.
The driver suffered significant head injuries. He was first taken to Central Valley Medical Center and later was flown to Utah Valley Hospital, UHP officials said.
Nobody was injured in the SUV, officials said.
As SR-28 remained closed for several hours, officials urged travelers to use Interstate 15 as an alternate route.
School district officials on Facebook warned parents that students on the bus could suffer “effects of trauma or dehydration.” The UHP said the district was in the process of notifying the parents of all students involved in the crash.