Officers executing an early Thursday morning search warrant spawned by the ongoing Rio Grande district law enforcement campaign made more than two-dozen drug arrests and seized a stolen handgun.
The 6 a.m. raid was carried out at a residence near 900 West and North Temple in Salt Lake City by officers of Utah Department of Public Safety’s Special Emergency Response Team, the State Bureau of Investigation, Utah Adult Probation and Parole and the Salt Lake City Police Department, DPS Commissioner Keith Squires stated.
Squires said the raid was directly related to drug trafficking in the nearby downtown Salt Lake City homeless district, just four blocks away from the home.
“Alongside our law enforcement partners, we are addressing drug trafficking in and around the Rio Grande area and across the state,” he said.
Hailing interagency cooperation, Squires added: “There are dangerous criminal elements out there and we are steadily progressing in our efforts to make Salt Lake City and the surrounding areas a safer place.”
Indicating the investigation was ongoing and additional arrests were possible, authorities did not immediately release further details on the raid, those arrested or the types of drugs confiscated.
The arrests were part of the continuing multi-law enforcement “Operation Rio Grande,” a two-year crackdown launched earlier this summer amid escalating drug-dealing, drug use, violence and related crime in the area of the Road Home shelter and other services aimed at the homeless population.