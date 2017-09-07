Police have identified the body of a man pulled from the Ogden River over the Labor Day weekend.
Ogden police also say initial indications are that 49-year-old Carl Roper’s drowning was accidental.
Roper’s body, trapped in debris, was spotted by a group of people floating down the river on tubes late Saturday afternoon in the area of 20th Street and 600 West, police said.
Roper had been reported missing on Aug. 27 after he failed to return home from a fishing trip to the river.
The official cause of his death awaits results of an autopsy by the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office.