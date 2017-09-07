Utah’s Congressional delegation responds to President Donald Trump’s decision to rescind Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, the program that shields from deportation immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children. Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski says the officer who arrested a University Hospital nurse should have been placed on leave immediately, before body cam footage of the incident became public. And a state lawmaker fears that a database of people who have Utah driver privilege cards is being used by immigration officials to round up undocumented workers in the state.