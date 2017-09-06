A 34-year-old woman remained in critical condition Wednesday, the day after she was struck trying to cross a darkened State Street in Salt Lake City.
Salt Lake City police Detective Keith Horrocks said the woman was not in a crosswalk when she attempted to walk across State Street near 1800 South about 9:05 p.m. Tuesday. She was hit by a Honda Civic.
The car was northbound when the woman walked into the vehicle’s path about mid-block. The driver stopped and was cooperative with investigators, Horrocks said.
There was no indication of drugs, alcohol or distracted driving playing a role in the accident. The driver was not cited, but the incident remained under investigation.
The woman’s name was not released as police tried to notify her family.