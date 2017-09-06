A pedestrian who was critically injured last week by the hit-and-run driver of a stolen motorcycle has died, South Salt Lake police reported Wednesday.
Mark E. Swindle, 49, died at a hospital on Tuesday night, said police spokesman Gary Keller.
Meanwhile, police said they had arrested the alleged driver of the motorcycle.
Lutolofi Maama, 20, was booked Saturday into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of charges related the theft of the motorcycle and failing to remain at the scene of the crash.
Formal charges have not been filed, but police said they would now include the death of Swindle.
The collision occurred just before midnight on Aug. 29 as Swindle was crossing 3300 South at 900 West. Police found Swindle lying unconscious in a crosswalk.
Witnesses at a nearby convenience store told police the motorcycle began to swerve out of control after hitting the victim. Both the motorcycle and the driver slid through the intersection, resulting in crash damage to the motorcycle and injuries to the driver, Keller said.
The motorcycle rider then got up and left on the motorcycle.
Police, however, found a motorcycle part in the road with the make and model number of the motorcycle. They released a photo of a similar motorcycle to news agencies, which generated a tip from a resident who told police it might be parked near 400 East and 2500 South.
When police went to the area on the night of Aug. 31, they found the motorcycle and seized it, Keller said. On Friday evening, while knocking on doors, officers saw a person on a bicycle who matched the description of the motorcycle rider, who also had a Band-Aid on his hand.
When officers stopped him, he fled on foot, resulting in a 90-minute pursuit over fences and through backyards in the area of 2700 South and 700 East.
Maama was finally arrested with the help of five canine units and officers from three agencies, Keller said. He was booked into the Salt Lake County jail early Saturday morning.
Keller said Maama stole the motorcycle by posing as a prospective buyer. Maama convinced the seller to let him take the motorcycle for a test drive by leaving behind a car, its keys and personal identification as security — all of which turned out to be stolen, Keller said.