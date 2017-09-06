A 3rd District judge will hold a hearing Wednesday morning to determine who should be the permanent legal guardian of incapacitated former Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott — his children or his girlfriend — and whether the news media will be allowed to observe the court proceedings.
Judge Bruce Lubeck will consider the motion by several media organizations — The Salt Lake Tribune, Deseret News, KTVX Good 4Utah News and the Utah Headliners chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists — to intervene. They maintained the case should be open because it involves “an elected official and the operations of his elected office.”
Ott resigned Aug. 1, less than two weeks after Lubeck granted Ott’s son and two daughters temporary guardianship of their father. Ott had been the county recorder since 2005 but he started exhibiting signs of a mental decline around the time he was elected to a six-year term in 2014.
Police in several jurisdictions had encounters with an incoherent Ott before his children intervened and received Lubeck’s blessing as his temporary guardian, rejecting claims by Karmen Sanone, Ott’s girlfriend and his administrative assistant in the recorder’s office.
With support from Sanone and former deputy recorder Julie Dole, Ott had resisted calls from Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams and the County Council to step aside for more than a year. That situation changed after Lubeck decided Ott’s children were the rightful guardians and they negotiated the separation pact.
