Silver Summit • Former Daggett County Sheriff Jerry Jorgensen pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to one count of class B misdemeanor official misconduct in connection with abuses of jail inmates.
Jorgensen is one of five former sheriff’s employees accused of mistreating Dagget County jail inmates,permitting that mistreatment or impeding a state investigation.
The misconduct included using a stun gun on several inmates.
Two other officers were expected to plead guilty Wednesday.
State inmates housed at the jail were removed in February after the Department of Correctionsopened an investigation into the officers’ conduct — a movethat stripped Daggett County of an anticipated $1.42 million throughthe end of the year.
Jorgensen’s plea will be held in abeyance for six months, and then the case will be dismissed, so long as he pays a $500 court fee or completes community service. He also must commit no new crimes.
As part of a plea deal, two class A misdemeanors will be dismissed —obstruction of justice and failure to keep inmates safe.
As part of his agreement, Jorgensen, 64, will also give up his police certification.
Former jail commander Benjamin Lail pleaded guilty to class A misdemeanor reckless endangerment. He had been charged with felony assault.
Lail — accused of pointing a stun gun at the feet of a woman working in the jail control room — was sentenced to a year of probation and a $750 fine.
The judge also orders Lail to write a letter of apology to the victim within the next 30 days.
Former Deputy Joshua Cox also was slated to resolve his case on Wednesday.
The Tribune will update this story.