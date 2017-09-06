Firefighters, having held flames at bay overnight, on Wednesday resumed their attack on the 619-acre Uintah Fire, which investigators now believe the blaze was human-caused.
The wind-driven fire, which began early Tuesday morning in tinder-dry brush and grass at the mouth of Weber Canyon, forced evacuations of nearly 1,000 residents as it burned five homes and a garage. No injuries were reported.
Fire Information Officer Kim Osborn said Wednesday that despite overnight gusts, the fire had not grown and was 5 percent contained as the day began. Fifteen crews — roughly 300 firefighters — were joined by two water-bearing Black Hawk helicopters from the Utah National Guard and an air tanker laden with fire retardant chemicals Wednesday morning.
The Interagency Fire Center announced Wednesday that the blaze was human-caused, and asked that anyone in the area of the South Weber Park & Ride lot at about 7 to 7:30 a.m., when the blaze ignited, to contact authorities. The IAFC specifically asked for any photos or video taken during that time.
Early on, investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Layton Fire Department had looked closely at the area around a hillside power station, where workers reported seeing sparks on Tuesday.
Several hundred people reportedly remained evacuated Wednesday morning, waiting for word from authorities on when they could return.
One evacuee, Ben Bauter, who lost his home in the fire, told a Tribune reporter Wednesday that he was headed to the DMV to get a new license. His wallet was left in the home destroyed by the fire Tuesday.
“You still can‘t even get into the neighborhood,” Bauter said early Wednesday afternoon.
At dawn Wednesday, as crews shored up and extended containment lines and sought out remaining hot spots, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office reopened sections of Highway 89 and Interstate 84 that had been closed at the height of the fire.
Officials went door to door in the affected areas Tuesday morning, asking people to leave. Residents north of South Weber Drive were evacuated for several hours as the fire grew along Interstate 84, but they were allowed to return by the afternoon. The main evacuation involved homeowners in the Uintah Highlands subdivision just northeast of Uintah, and residents along Bybee Road and east of Highway 89.
About 300 evacuees were directed to Weber State University’s Dee Events Center in Ogden on Tuesday, where volunteers checked people in and offered them food and water as residents waited to hear whether they could return to their homes. The center did not house people overnight, but opened again Wednesday morning.
Anyone needing to return to the evacuated area for vital materials, such as medications and pets, is asked to go to the events center for a police escort.
About 58 residents from South Ogden’s Mountain Ridge Assisted Living center — the ones who weren’t already staying with family members — were housed in Salt Lake City at a sister facility on Tuesday night, said The Ridge Senior Living Executive Director Sheryl Johnston.
Directors decided to transfer the residents Tuesday morning, Johnston said, and by early afternoon, the Red Cross had delivered supplies and cots for the extra people.
Additionally, about 30 volunteers, including registered nurses and certified nursing assistants, came from seven organizations in the area.
“It was pretty amazing how many people just showed up,” Johnston said, ”and then were able to get everybody one-on-one attention when they were dropped off.”
The residents were being shuttled back to the South Ogden facility after breakfast Wednesday morning, she said.
On Tuesday morning, gusty downslope winds pushed the blaze, preventing tankers and helicopters from safely fighting the fire for several hours. Flames quickly spread through the town of Uintah and pockets of South Weber, as well as the unincorporated subdivision of Uintah Highlands.
Conditions Wednesday included low humidity, moderate winds of 25 to 30 mph, which were to lessen by midday, and temperatures that could reach about 93 degrees.
Flames were consuming unincorporated county land, private property, plus some land owned by the state and the Forest Service. Several homes were among the structures destroyed, though officials did not have a precise tally Tuesday night. No injuries were reported.
Weber Fire District Fire Marshal Brandon Thueson said he had never seen a blaze quite like this one in his more than 20 years as a firefighter in the area. He called it, “kind of our worst-case scenario . . . something we have dreaded.”
The fire spread out of control after it was reported at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Tuesday afternoon that it had authorized federal funds to help with the firefighting costs. FEMA funding is available to pay 75 percent of the state’s eligible firefighting costs, according to a news release, but it does not provide assistance to owners of homes or businesses.