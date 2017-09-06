A wildfire that burned 56 acres last week near a subdivision along the southeastern foothills of Bountiful was caused by sparks from a power grinder, according to a local resident.
The fire began Aug. 29 in oak brush and grass about 3 1/2 miles south of Bountiful and initially burned within about a quarter-mile of the 50-home Summerwood development.
No homes were damaged and no one was injured in the fire, which was completely contained Sept. 2, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The Forest Service said last week that the fire was human-caused.
Jayson Orvis said Wednesday that the fire started at a children’s play area on his property uphill from Summerwood where a worker was building a coaster track. Even though there was an extinguisher on hand, the grass was so dry that the blaze moved too rapidly to be contained, he said.
Orvis and his wife, Pamela, say they are working with the South Davis Metro Fire District to improve firefighter access in the area and help block future fires, whether they are caused by people or lightning.
The couple sent notes of apology, along with homemade jam, to area residents this week.
“There’s no proper way to say ‘terribly sorry for scaring everyone half-to-death’ but we thought our favorite homemade jam might be a good start,” the note says, adding that “we’ve been heartsick over the stress and worry caused by this fire and please accept our deepest apologies.”