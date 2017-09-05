A fast-moving, wind-driven wildfire erupted near the mouth of Weber Canyon Tuesday morning, closing down a stretch of U.S. 89 as heavy smoke cut visibility.
Downslope winds exceeding 40 mph coincided with the blaze, and Weber Fire District crews were scrambling to attack the flames before they reached any homes or businesses.
Public safety dispatchers said the fire, burning in grass and brush, was reported about 7:30 a.m., near the community of South Weber.
Meanwhile, Tooele County firefighters were at the scene of an overnight blaze at the Fassio Egg Farm in the community of Erda. No injuries were reported, but flames were reported within the facility’s structures.
The causes of the fires were undetermined.
The Tribune will update this story as more information develops.