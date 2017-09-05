At least two fatalities reported on the state’s freeways and highways over the Labor Day weekend pushed the total for deadly accidents so far this year to 84, the Utah Highway Patrol says.
That number is up from 82 this time last year, and 37 of this year’s fatal crashes thus far were due to seat belts not being worn. Seventy-three deaths came in crashes involving cars or trucks, while nine victims were riding motorcycles. Two traffic-related deaths involved pedestrians.
“Remember these aren‘t just numbers,” UHP Col. Michael Rapich stated Tuesday. “They‘re deaths leaving emotional scars on many people, including the victim’s family and friends, others involved in the crash, and every trooper, emergency medical and incident management person who responded to the scene.”
Rapich added: “Every crash death has a huge impact on our society.”
This year, as of Tuesday, UHP troopers had made 178,350 vehicle stops, 54 percent of them for speeding and 14 percent for failure to use seat belts. Of those stops., 1.2 percent resulted in arrests of drivers for alcohol or drug impairment while behind the wheel.
While a specific breakdown for causes of the fatal crashes so far this year were not yet available, UHP notes that generally 40 percent are due to speeding, 30 percent involved no using seat belts, 13 percent involved drunk drivers, 12 percent failure to yield right of way, and 9 percent drivers who were “distracted” by cell phones or other issues while driving.