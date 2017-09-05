A 21-year-old man died Monday morning after his Jeep was struck by a tour bus in Cache County, authorities said.
Just before 10 a.m., the Arrow Stage Lines bus was headed north on State Route 91 near its intersection with State Route 23, when a Jeep Wrangler driven by Hyrum resident Ty Hall pulled out from the east side of the road, directly in front of the bus, a Utah Highway Patrol news release said.
The Jeep was hit near the passenger door. Hall was not wearing a seat belt and was killed, UHP reported.
The bus driver suffered an arm injury, but no other passengers were hurt, officials said. The crash resulted in both lanes of SR-91 closing until noon.