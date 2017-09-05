More than 18,000 Utahns awoke Tuesday to electrical outages, the largest ones affecting residents and businesses in northwestern Utah County.
Rocky Mountain Power blamed a substation failure for the first of the county’s big outages, reported at 4:07 a.m. in the Saratoga Springs area. About 90 minutes later, another 6,255 customers were without electricity about 20 miles northwest along Highway 73, and 2,712 homes and businesses went dark in Eagle Mountain.
Numerous traffic signals also were out in the affected areas, and public safety officials warned commuters to treat intersections affected as four-way stops.
Crews were on the job restoring services and delving deeper into specific causes for the outages. Saratoga Springs customers were expected to be back on the grid by 7:30 a.m., while those in Eagle Mountain and environs were to be completely restored by 9 a.m., RMC officials said.