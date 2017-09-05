(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Milani Noel, 4, of Bountiful, plays on a bounce house, at the annual Labor Day Picnic ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brian Brown, 9 of West Valley celebrates after tipping over the milk bottles with a be... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Sage, 9, of West Jordan, tries to pop a ballon with a dart, at the annual Labor Day Pi... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) 1932 Ford Couple owned by Larry Butcher, at the Labor Day Picnic and Car Show, at annu... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Cars on display at the Labor Day Picnic and Car Show, at annual Utah Copper Community P... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) A 1928 Model A Ford, owned by Derk & Angie, at the Labor Day Picnic and Car Show, at a... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) 1937 Ford Coupe owned by Dave Prtiz, at the Labor Day Picnic and Car Show, at annual U... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) 1970 1/2 Ford Falcon, owned by Paul Newsmen, at the Labor Day Picnic and Car Show, at a... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Sevaeh Leonardini, 9, of Magna, enjoys a snow cone and cotton candy at the same time, ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) 1933 Ford Roadster owned by Rick Pringle, at the Labor Day Picnic and Car Show, at ann... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Cars on display at the Labor Day Picnic and Car Show, at annual Utah Copper Community P... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) 1936 Ford ownder by Prentiss Parker, at the Labor Day Picnic and Car Show, at annual U... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) people line up for raffle prizes, at the annual Labor Day Picnic and Car Show, at Utah ...
(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Milani Noel, 4, of Bountiful, plays on a bounce house, at the annual Labor Day Picnic at Utah Copper Community Park in Magna, Monday, September 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brian Brown, 9 of West Valley celebrates after tipping over the milk bottles with a bean bag, at the annual Labor Day Picnic at Copper Park in Magna, Monday, September 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Sage, 9, of West Jordan, tries to pop a ballon with a dart, at the annual Labor Day Picnic at Utah Copper Community Park in Magna, Monday, September 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) 1932 Ford Couple owned by Larry Butcher, at the Labor Day Picnic and Car Show, at annual Utah Copper Community Park in Magna, Monday, September 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Cars on display at the Labor Day Picnic and Car Show, at annual Utah Copper Community Park in Magna, Monday, September 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) A 1928 Model A Ford, owned by Derk & Angie, at the Labor Day Picnic and Car Show, at annual Utah Copper Community Park in Magna, Monday, September 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) 1937 Ford Coupe owned by Dave Prtiz, at the Labor Day Picnic and Car Show, at annual Utah Copper Community Park in Magna, Monday, September 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) 1970 1/2 Ford Falcon, owned by Paul Newsmen, at the Labor Day Picnic and Car Show, at annual Utah Copper Community Park in Magna, Monday, September 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Sevaeh Leonardini, 9, of Magna, enjoys a snow cone and cotton candy at the same time, at the Labor Day Picnic at Utah Copper Community Park in Magna, Monday, September 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) 1933 Ford Roadster owned by Rick Pringle, at the Labor Day Picnic and Car Show, at annual Utah Copper Community Park in Magna, Monday, September 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Cars on display at the Labor Day Picnic and Car Show, at annual Utah Copper Community Park in Magna, Monday, September 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) 1936 Ford ownder by Prentiss Parker, at the Labor Day Picnic and Car Show, at annual Utah Copper Community Park in Magna, Monday, September 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) people line up for raffle prizes, at the annual Labor Day Picnic and Car Show, at Utah Copper Community Park in Magna, Monday, September 4, 2017.