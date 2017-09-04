A 64-year-old woman who died in a motorcycle accident Saturday in Ogden Canyon has been identified at Jennifer Flinders.
The crash occurred about 1:45 p.m. near 600 Ogden Canyon, between the Alaskan Inn and the Oaks restaurant, according to the Weber County sheriff’s department.
A 58-year-old man, who has yet to be identified, was driving the motorcycle. Flinders was his passenger.
According to the sheriff’s report, they came around a corner and the driver lost control.
Both were thrown from the motorcycle as it slid across the road and flipped, according to Jensen. Neither was wearing a helmet.
Flinders was declared dead on the scene. The driver was taken to a local hospital with head injuries.
The crash is under investigation, but investigators suspect drugs or alcohol may have played a role in the crash.