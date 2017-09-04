1 of 15 View Caption

(Rachel Molenda | The Salt Lake Tribune) Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the governing First Presidency, speaks wit... (Rachel Molenda | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Houston Texas Temple of the LDS Temple in Spring, Texas. Sept. 03, 2017. (Rachel Molenda | The Salt Lake Tribune) Residents of Wimbledon Estates in Spring, Texas, pile belongings and the interior ... (Rachel Molenda | The Salt Lake Tribune) Residents of Wimbledon Estates in Spring, Texas, pile belongings and the interior ... (Rachel Molenda | The Salt Lake Tribune) Patrick Dougal, of Spring, Texas, recounts his night of waiting out Hurricane Harv... (Rachel Molenda | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Dougal family, l-r, Maryn, Natalyn, Tiffanie and Patrick, recount their night ... (Rachel Molenda | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tiffanie Dougal, of Spring, Texas, recounts her night of waiting out Hurricane Har... (Rachel Molenda | The Salt Lake Tribune) Belongings were piled in yard upon yard in Wimbledon Estates in Spring, Texas. Mem... (Rachel Molenda | The Salt Lake Tribune) Stirling Pack explains how the LDS Church response to Hurricane Harvey in Houston ... (Rachel Molenda | The Salt Lake Tribune) President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, center, visits the Houston Temple on Sunday, Sept. 3... (Rachel Molenda | The Salt Lake Tribune) Houston Temple President Marshall Hayes, center, explains some of the needs of Hou... (Rachel Molenda | The Salt Lake Tribune) Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé visits with LDS Church members in Spring, Texas, af... (Rachel Molenda | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the Houston, Texas, area's LDS community fill the hall of a church in T... (Rachel Molenda | The Salt Lake Tribune) Dieter F. Uchtdorf smiles at the crowd of LDS members on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, du... (Rachel Molenda | The Salt Lake Tribune) Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second president of the governing First Presidency, addresses ...