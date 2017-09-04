A juvenile was shot and wounded early Sunday by a Cottonwood Heights police officer after a vehicle and foot chase that ended under a freeway overpass in Salt Lake City.
The male teenager was brought to a hospital, where he was listed in fair condition Sunday night, according to Salt Lake City police Sgt. Brandon Shearer.
Cottonwood Heights officers began the vehicle pursuit about 3:10 a.m. Shortly after, the juvenile crashed at 1300 South and Interstate 15, Shearer said. The juvenile then ran from the car and officers pursued him on foot to about 1300 South and 500 West, where one of them fired at the teen.
Cottonwood Heights police said in a news release that a gun was recovered from the teen, who is expected to surive. They declined Sunday to comment about the shooting or say what started the chase.
The shooting is being investigated by the Salt Lake City Police Department and the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, Shearer said. The officer who fired at the juvenile has been placed on routine administrative leave during the investigation.